A major research project exploring the history of transatlantic trading connections was showcased at the Old Public Library Building in Kingstown on Friday.

The Project Showcase was held under the patronage of Governor General His Excellency Sir Stanley John KC, and co-ordinated by the Department of History, Philosophy and Psychology at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill Campus.

The Project is led by Principal Investigator and Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Education, Dr. Henderson Carter, who outlined its objectives.

During the event, Dr. Carter presented a copy of the publication: Today in Bajan History -The Almanac, Volume 1 to the Governor General His Excellency Sir Stanley John KC and to the Chairman of the Board of the National Trust, Fitzgerald Providence.

The Almanac was published in 2024, and was edited by Dr. Henderson Carter and Professor Alan Cobley, with a foreword by Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon Mia Amor Mottley.

The project is dedicated to documenting, preserving, and sharing the complex histories of the Constant and Carmichael Estates of Barbados.

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