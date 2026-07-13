A concerted push will be made by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other Caricom member states to implement the decisions taken at the recently-concluded 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

This commitment was given by Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday, who led this country’s delegation to the Meeting, held in St. Lucia, from July 5th to 8th

Reflecting on the discussions held during the Meeting, Prime Minister Friday said he is happy with the progress made and the decisions taken to advance the Caribbean region.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, said he was pleased with the discussions held.

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