Digital Creators urged to take full advantage of opportunities provided by the Government

Digital Content Creators across St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been urged to take full advantage of the opportunities being provided for them by the Government.

The encouragement has come from Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation Digital Transformation and Information, Honourable Laverne King.

Minister King was delivering remarks during a recent Digital Innovation Forum held at the Methodist Church Hall.

Minister King encouraged Digital Content Creators to partner with the Government and grasp the opportunities available.

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