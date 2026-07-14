NCTI hosts three week business and technology leadership programme

The National Centre for Technological Innovation (NCTI) is hosting a three-week Business and Technology Leadership Programme, bringing together more than one hundred participants.

The young entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners are attending sessions which are aimed at strengthening their entrepreneurial and digital skills.

The programme forms part of the NCTI’s ongoing efforts to support the growth of startups and small businesses by combining entrepreneurship with practical information and communications technology (ICT) training and mentorship.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of the NCTI, Petrus Gumbs, said continuous learning is essential for success in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

Chief Education Officer, Mavis Findlay-Joseph urged participants to treat each training session as if they were operating in a real workplace.

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