RSVGPF announces launch of handbook on modern policing
The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has announced the launch of a handbook on matters relating to modern policing.
The handbook is designed to provide guidelines on day to day law enforcement practices.
Corporal Sherika Jackson of the Human Resource and Planning Department says the handbook will serve as a practical reference for Police Officers.
The Police Handbook was launched this morning at the Old Montrose Police Station.
You must be logged in to post a comment.