Police Public Relations issues guidance to the public on how to interact with the Police

Members of the public have been provided with guidance from the Police Public Relations Department, on how citizens should interact with the Police in various situations.

Head of the Department, Sergeant Edson Smith outlined the rights of citizens who may be detained by the Police.

Sergeant Smith also explained the procedures to be followed when the Police are seeking to conduct a search of a private residence.

And Sergeant Smith stressed that the Police must also adhere to specific standards of behavior, when interacting with citizens.

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