RSVGPF addresses viral Public-Police interaction video now in circulation

The High Command of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says it has carefully reviewed the information available in relation to a video now in circulation

The Police Force says it is aware of the public concern arising from the video, which shows an interaction between a Police Officer and several young persons.

According to a media release, the Police High Command has taken appropriate internal action, after reviewing the information.

The release says the Police Force expects its officers to act lawfully, professionally and with restraint, even in difficult situations.

Members of the public are also expected to comply with lawful instructions and avoid obstructing officers in the execution of their duties.

The Police Force says it remains accountable to the public it serves and committed to meeting the standards expected of a professional Police Service.

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