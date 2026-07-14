Health Minister underscores Government’s commitment to advancing Public Health in SVG at MOU signing ceremony

Minister of Health, Hon. Daniel Cummings has underscored the Government’s commitment to advancing public health in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of India, marking a new era of co-operation in healthcare.

The agreement was signed by Minister Cummings and His Excellency Subhash P. Gupta, High Commissioner of India.

Minister Cummings said he welcomes the partnership with India as it sets the stage for the establishment of dedicated affordable medicine outlets throughout the country.

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