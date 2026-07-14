Several young and emerging creative playwrights were recently engaged in a Script Writers Training Workshop

Several young and emerging creative playwrights were recently involved in a Script Writers Training Workshop.

The workshop was spearheaded by Vincentian Playwright Nisha Hope with support from the Drama Development Unit in the Ministry of Culture.

The training was aimed at providing young Vincentian Playwrights with the necessary tools needed for learning the art of Script Writing and Development.

Ms. Hope tells NBC News that the aim was to help nurture playwrights from varied community groups, schools and individuals with an interest in storytelling and creative writing,

Ms. Hope welcomes the measures being taken by the Department of Culture, for the advancement of Drama and Theatre Arts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Upon completion of the workshop, participants were presented with a Script Writer’s Development text book and a certificate of participation.

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