Final preparations being put in place for special recitation at Kingstown Methodist Church tonight

Final preparations are being made for a special Recital to be held at the Kingstown Methodist Church tonight, under the patronage of Governor General His Excellency Sir Stanley John.

There will be performances from Sean Sutherland, a Vincentian Pianist based in Toronto Canada, and Canada-based Violinist Tanya Charles, whose parents are Vincentian.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Programme, Mr. Sutherland said patrons can look forward to a very entertaining evening.

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