The passage of the Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Officers Compassionate Gratuity Bill, is expected to result in greater protection for vulnerable workers across the nation.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday, as he contributed to debate on the bill which was passed in Parliament on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Friday said it is hoped that the Bill will transform a previous arrangement into an improved system.

Meanwhile … Deputy Prime Minister, Major the Hon St. Clair Leacock said a large cross section of workers will benefit from the Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Officers Compassionate Gratuity Bill.

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