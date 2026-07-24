Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday has restated the Governments unwavering commitment to positioning St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier destination in the region.

The Prime Minister was delivering the feature address at the unveiling ceremony of Inter-Caribbean Airways Newest aircraft, “Spirit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The Prime Minister said they continue to invest heavily in the infrastructure necessary to support sustainable tourism growth.

Prime Minister Friday said the unveiling signals increased momentum in the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow said the unveiling of the new aircraft is a declaration that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is taking its place in the Caribbean marketplace.

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