The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) is advising customers that there will be an increase in the fuel surcharge rate applied to their electricity bills for the month of July.

VINLEC says in a release that following the application of a subsidy of 734-thousand dollars by the company, the fuel surcharge rate for July is $0.8320 per Kilowatt-hour, up from $0.7378 per kilowatt-hour in June 2026. This represents an increase of approximately 9 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The Utility Company says the fuel surcharge is a pass-through charge that enables it to recover the cost of fuel used in electricity generation. VINLEC stressed that it does not profit from this charge. It said the subsidy was applied to help reduce the impact of rising fuel costs on customers by lowering the fuel surcharge rate.

According to VINLEC, the steady increase in the fuel surcharge in recent months is a direct consequence of rising global oil prices, driven by ongoing geo-political tensions.

However the Company says it remains cautiously optimistic that oil prices will stabilize in the months ahead, based on current market trends.

VINLEC sincerely thanks its customers for their continued patience and understanding as the Company navigates these global market conditions.

Customers seeking further information or assistance can contact the Customer Services Department.

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