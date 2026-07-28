News & Sports MR CHARLES HADAWAY Newsadmin July 28, 2026 Share This Article: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Print (Opens in new window) Print MR CHARLES HADAWAY of Chateaubelair, Belvedere and England died on Sunday July 5th at the age of 91. The funeral takes place on Tuesday August 4th in England.Like this:Like Loading…RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: MRS MERLENE LAVIANext: MRS MERLENE LAVIA Related Stories Latest News News & Sports RSVGPF Provides update on death of Police Constable Newsadmin July 30, 2026 Latest News News & Sports RSVGPF Corporal engages in one week course at International Law Enforcement Academy in El Salvador Newsadmin July 30, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Police launches investigation into Vehicular accident in Bequia which claimed the life of a 12-year old Newsadmin July 30, 2026
You must be logged in to post a comment.