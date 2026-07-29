Renovation work on the Kingstown Fisheries Complex expected to be completed by the end of August

Renovation work on the Fisheries Complex in Kingstown is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation, and Climate Resilience, Hon. Conroy Huggins provided an update on the project during NBCs Talk Yuh Talk program on Tuesday.

Minister Huggins is anticipating that the project will be completed by the end of August.

The rehabilitation project is being carried out by R and K Construction, at a cost of approximately 580-thousand EC dollars.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related