Vincentians and Visitors advised to exercise caution while engaging in Marine Activities

As the summer period progresses, Vincentians and visitors are being advised to exercise caution, when engaged in marine activities.

The word of caution has come from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service.

Speaking with NBC News, Lieutenant Commander Enos Hamlet said although marine incidents are not frequent, drowning remains the most common type of emergency during this time of year.

Commander Hamlet said it is important that boaters ensure that they have the necessary devices when travelling.

Commander Hamlet also advised persons going to the beach to pay attention to signs posted in the area.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related