Young aspiring artists are being given an opportunity to acquire valuable skills, through an AI workshop dubbed: FRAMING THE FUTURE, hosted by the Department of Culture.

The Department is providing an opportunity for youths who are passionate about storytelling, film, photography, art, or technology to discover how “Artificial Intelligence (AI)” can become their creative partner, not their replacement.

Vincentian renowned filmmaker and visual artist Akley Olton will conduct the four-day AI Creative Workshop, designed to empower the next generation of storytellers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The participants will learn how to use AI to enhance storytelling and filmmaking; explore creative techniques in visual arts and digital media; produce their own short film and receive a creative resource kit to continue creating long after the workshop ends.

The workshop will target youths between ages 12 to 15 and will be held at the Thomas Saunders Secondary School IT Lab from August 10 to 15, 9am to 4pm.

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