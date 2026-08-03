NEMO Summer Programme equips young people with emergency management skills

Students in the Marriaqua Community will have the opportunity to learn about a range of issues this week, as the National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO, hosts the second week of its Summer Program.

The sessions are being held from today until Friday at the Marriaqua Civic Centre.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Acting Director of NEMO, Kenson Stoddard said the students will be involved in sessions relating to emergency management concepts.

Mr. Stoddard outlined what the program will entail for the rest of the week.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related