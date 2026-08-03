RIDU to host ‘A Taste of Home Abroad’ featuring Vincentian-made products

The Regional Integration and Diaspora Affairs (RIDU) Unit within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs has expressed gratitude to Amerijet Saint Vincent and the Grenadines/ BMC Agencies Limited for its generous sponsorship in facilitating the shipment of locally produced Vincentian goods to New York.

A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, on Monday, 27 July the newly appointed Senior Advisor for Diaspora Affairs within the RIDU Unit, Ms. Sharon Jones, officially handed over products from six local Vincentian businesses to Amerijet International Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The products will be shipped to New York and will be received by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Consulate General to United States of America.

These products will be featured at the Club St. Vincent Inc. Cultural Exposition 2026, themed “A Taste of Home Abroad,” providing an opportunity to showcase authentic Vincentian products to members of the diaspora and the wider community.

The Club St. Vincent Inc. Cultural Exposition 2026 will be held on Saturday, 22 August at Friends of Crown Heights, 671 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, New York.

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