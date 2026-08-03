Government advances major fisheries infrastructure projects throughout SVG

Several major fisheries infrastructure projects are currently being implemented throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience, Hon. Conroy Huggins, provided an update on the projects on NBC Radio recently.

The Minister indicated that a comprehensive rehabilitation project is being carried out at the Chateaubelair Fisheries Centre, which is expected to be completed by year end.

Minister Huggins added that refurbishment works are progressing at the Port Elizabeth Fisheries Centre in Bequia.

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