The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) absorbed over $730,000.00 of the fuel surcharge for July 2026 as part of ongoing efforts to reduce electricity costs for consumers.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday today as he provided an update to the nation on a range of issues, outlining the work being carried out by the Government.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Prime Minister Friday explained that the government has been actively working to cushion the impact of rising fuel costs on families.

Prime Minister Friday said the Government will continue working with VINLEC to cushion electricity costs.

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