Commissioner of Police Enville Williams urges young people to stay away from crime

Commissioner of Police Enville Williams has urged the participants in the Regional Police Youth Club Summer Programme to strive to develop a disciplined attitude, in order to steer clear of crime and violence.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is currently hosting the summer programme on the Grenadine Island of Bequia.

Speaking at the launch, Commissioner Williams said the programme will teach the children how to resolve conflict without resorting to violence, and give them the skills needed to manage disagreements peacefully.

The Police Youth Club Summer Programme is expected to run for two weeks.

This year’s programme includes participants from St. Lucia.

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