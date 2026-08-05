Fort Charlotte Rehabilitation Project to provide opportunities to Edinboro Residents

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, Dr. Donna Bascombe, has urged residents of Edinboro to begin preparing for the economic opportunities expected to accompany the rehabilitation of Fort Charlotte.

Dr. Bascombe made the call while addressing a community consultation on the recommencement of rehabilitative works at Fort Charlotte, held on Wednesday, July 29, at the Catholic Pastoral Centre.

The consultation formed part of the stakeholder engagement process for the World Bank-funded Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project, under which the rehabilitation is being implemented.

Dr. Bascombe said the success of the project depends not only on infrastructure improvements but also on community ownership and readiness.

Dr. Bascombe also emphasized the importance of community pride and environmental stewardship.

She urged residents to take ownership of their surroundings by ensuring proper waste disposal and maintaining clean communities.

The consultation brought together representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust, contracting firm O. B. Sadoo Engineering Services Ltds., supervising consultants Politecnicá, and residents of surrounding communities.

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