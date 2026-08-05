Minister responsible for Fisheries Hon Conroy Huggins says the Barrouallie Black Fish Facility is expected to be fully operational within the next two to three months.

According to the Agency for Public Information (API), Minister Huggins provided an update, during a recent visit to the facility.

During the Minister’s tour, a team from the Japan International Corporation System conducted a detailed inspection of the site, assessing its readiness and the progress made to date.

Speaking with the API, Minister Huggins outlined several key areas of work that remain to be completed.

Minister Huggins made a special appeal to residents and fisherfolk in the area to ensure that the facility is well maintained.

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