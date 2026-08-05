The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to make progress with the recovery and reconstruction efforts in the Grenadines Islands, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday said on NBC Radio on Tuesday that the Government is working closely with British Financier, Ian Wace on several initiatives.

He said Mr. Wace has been instrumental in the reconstruction efforts and expressed gratitude to him.

Prime Minister Friday also spoke about the waste management program that is being undertaken.

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