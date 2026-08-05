Pig rearing at river banks a source of concern for Forestry Officials

The practice of Pig Rearing along river banks is causing concern for the Forestry Department in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation.

Acting Director of the Forestry Department, Casmus McCleod addressed the issue during an interview with NBC News. Mr. McCleod said this practice is contaminating the rivers.

Mr. McCleod added that the potential of the nation’s rivers is being compromised because of pollution.

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