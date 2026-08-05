Vincentian Author Dr. Andrew Simmons launches new books on Climate Change and Resilience

Vincentians now have additional sources of information on issues relating to climate change, youth, migration and institutional resilience, following the launch of several publications focusing on these areas.

The books, written by Vincentian Author Dr. Andrew Simmons, were launched as part of the History, Heritage and Memory: Garifuna Prisoners of War” Exhibition held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus in Kingstown.

The two day event was organized by the JEMS Progressive Community Organization, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Dr. Simmons said the exhibition and publications provide valuable lessons about Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ history, particularly the experiences and contributions of the country’s Indigenous people.

Meanwhile … Minister of Culture, Hon. Kashacka Cupid, congratulated Dr. Simmons on the launch of his publications.

Among the publications launched were Impacts of Climate Change on Youth in Small Island Communities; Climate Change Adaptation Framework and Youth Entrepreneurship in West Africa; and Building Institutions for Resilience: Combating Climate Change.

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