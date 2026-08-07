A Graduation Ceremony was held last Thursday, to mark the successful completion of the Youth Business Program conducted by the National Centre for Technological Innovation NCTI.

The program was designed and developed by the NCTI, with support from the LEAF Programme.

It was created to introduce secondary school students to essential workplace soft skills and practical digital applications.

Chief Executive Officer of the NCTI, Petrus Gumbs said the Centre is pleased to provide the necessary training to individuals, given the rapid advances in technology.

Mr. Gumbs is urging more individuals to get involved in programs which would be of benefit to them, beyond the classroom.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Laverne King urged the students to use the skills to help drive innovation and national development.

And delivering the feature address, University Lecturer, Dr. Julian Ferdinand challenged the students and other individuals to embrace Artificial Intelligence and not be afraid of it.

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