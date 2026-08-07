SVG Tourism Authority targets key source markets in bid to boost stayover arrivals
Several key destinations will be targeted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority as it moves forward with its thrust to attract more stay over visitors to the Island.
That’s according to Chief Executive Officer, Shafia London as she outlined measures that will be undertaken to ramp up the marketing of Destination SVG.
Ms. London says the Authority will also be targeting source markets in the Caribbean.
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