Vincentians and visitors have been reminded by the Public Relations Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force that they are not to obstruct the Police, while they are carrying out their duties.

The reminder has come from the Head of the Department, Sergeant Edson Smith, who also noted that the Police must have a lawful basis for arresting persons.

Sergeant Smith explained what constitutes obstruction, under the law.

And, Sergeant Smith also advised persons to follow the correct procedure when objecting to or making a complaint in relation to an arrest.

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