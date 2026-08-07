St. Vincent and the Grenadines has officially been recognized as one of the premier beach travel destinations in the Western Hemisphere, earning the No.22 spot in Travel And Tour World, TTW’s, prestigious Top 30 Beach Travel Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026.

The ranking places SVG ahead of several well-known regional and international coastal destinations, including Barbados, Curaçao, Dominica, Honduras, Saint Barthélemy, Cuba, and Peru.

The global report, published by TTW on August 1, 2026, was compiled using a rigorous, multi-tiered evaluation framework which assessed destinations across six core pillars: coastal beauty, marine ecosystems, accessibility, sustainability, tourism infrastructure, and overall visitor experience.

In its assessment, TTW highlighted St. Vincent and the Grenadines’s unique multi-island appeal, celebrating its “untouched islands, secluded beaches, and serene Caribbean sailing escapes.” The report specifically featured ten of the archipelago’s standout coastal gems:

Princess Margaret Beach (Bequia); Tobago Cays; Salt Whistle Bay Beach (Mayreau); Macaroni Beach (Mustique); Young Island Beach; Friendship Bay Beach; Lower Bay Beach; Cane Garden Beach; Indian Bay Beach, and Chatham Bay Beach – highlighting the destination’s diverse offering of volcanic sands, calm swimming bays, and tranquil, remote havens.

The recognition comes at a time of strong momentum for SVG, as the destination continues to strengthen its position as the premier luxury, eco-tourism, and maritime heritage hub in the Southern Caribbean.

Travel and Tour World, TTW, is a leading global digital travel platform reaching more than 25 million readers across 104 regional editions. Since 2009, TTW has provided definitive insights and research for travel industry professionals and discerning global travelers.

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