The summer program organized by the Science Initiative for Environmental Conservation and Education culminates today.

The program is being held at the Anglican Pastoral Centre at Old Montrose with the theme Exploring Biodiversity, Endeminism and Conservation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Director and Founder of Science Initiative for environmental conservation and education, Lystra Culzac says the participants were involved in a range of activities during the duration of the summer program.

She is hopeful that the participants will now be better stewards of the environment.

Ms. Culzac is also encouraging persons to work towards protecting the country’s endemic species.

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