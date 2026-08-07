The NTRC has donated EC$12,408.00 worth of assistive technology to the Voice of the Disabled, VOD, under its DRIVE Project.

The donation, which included a Perkins Braille Machine, three tablets, and a printer/scanner, will enhance digital access, communication, and braille literacy for persons who are blind or visually impaired.

During the handing over ceremony, VOD President Cheryl Adams thanked the NTRC for its continued support, describing the donation as timely and impactful as the organisation celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The NTRC also donated a laptop and two noise-cancelling headphones to the School for Children with Special Needs in Georgetown.

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