NEMO Summer Programme moves to Kingstown with special focus on disaster preparedness

The ongoing Summer Programme of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) moves to Kingstown and its environs this week.

The sessions are being held at the Kingstown Government School from Monday to Friday, with the theme: Understand Your Hazards to Reduce Disasters.

Acting Director of NEMO, Kenson Stoddard says the aim of the program is two-fold – to equip children with emergency management skills, as well as to involve residents in community capacity building programs.

Mr. Stoddard says sessions will be held in Redemption Sharpes and Sion Hill, to discuss the re-establishment of a District Disaster Management Committee.

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