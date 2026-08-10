SVG Tourism Authority to roll out three year strategy to boost visitor arrivals

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority will be moving soon to roll out of several initiatives, aimed at further promoting St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier tourism destination.

Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Shafia London says the initiatives will be carried out over the next three years.

She tells NBC News that the Authority will engage with its valued partners to carry out its marketing campaign.

Ms. London says she looks forward to strengthening their partnership and exploring opportunities to attract more stay over arrivals.

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