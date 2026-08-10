Prime Minister Friday leads delegation to Taiwan for 45th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday will be meeting with the Vincentian community in the Republic of China, Taiwan, during an official visit to Taiwan this week.

The Prime Minister left the state on Sunday, as head of the delegation which is visiting Taiwan, as both countries celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations.

The Prime Minister will be formally received with military honours and will participate in events commemorating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan, which were established on August 15, 1981.

A major highlight of the visit will be an audience with the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Dr. Lai Ching-te, during which he two leaders will discuss the longstanding relationship between the two countries and opportunities to deepen co-operation.

Another highlight will be a luncheon of the Prime Minister’s delegation and the Vincentian community in Taiwan, during which the Prime Minister will deliver the feature address and respond to questions from the Vincentian diaspora in Taiwan.

The visit will have a strong economic focus, including an investor roundtable bringing together the Vincentian delegation and prospective Taiwanese investors.

Prime Minister Friday and his delegation will also undertake a series of official engagements focused on agriculture, the blue economy, technology, sustainable development and other areas aligned with the government’s priorities for economic growth and job creation.

Prime Minister Friday said the visit presents an opportunity to honour a friendship that has spanned almost the entire existence of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as an independent nation, while giving renewed attention to what the relationship can deliver in the years ahead.

The other members of the delegation are: the Prime Minister’s wife Ave Friday; Attorney General Hon. Louise Mitchell; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investments and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble; Ambassador for Finance, Climate and Investment, Ambassador Kevin Hope; Press Secretary Danielle Veira; Research Officer Addison Thomas; and Close Protection Officers Corporal of Police Desrick Quashie and Police Constable Twana Da Silva.

During Prime Minister Friday’s absence from the State, Deputy Prime Minister Major Hon St. Clair Leacock will act as Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Friday and his delegation are expected to return to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

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