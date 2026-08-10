Three Vincentians gain professional skills through Taiwan ICDF Scholarships

Three Vincentians are currently in Taiwan on full scholarships for short-course professional development through the Taiwan International Co-operation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF).

Melissa Snagg and Marsha-Ann James are undertaking training in Beauty and Salon Services, gaining practical experience, exposure to beauty technologies and industry site visits to strengthen their professional skills and market readiness.

Romain David is participating in a programme on Innovative Packaging, with a focus on branding and the commercialisation of agricultural products. His training includes brand positioning, packaging design and market development.

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to opening doors for Vincentians to gain new skills, strengthen their professional capacity and access opportunities that can improve their livelihoods and contribute to national development.

The Government will continue working with the country’s international partners to create more pathways for Vincentians to learn, grow and advance.

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