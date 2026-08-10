Vincentians are being advised to be vigilant, as the SVG Meteorological Service continues to monitor the progress of two Tropical Waves.

Local Met official say they are monitoring a broad area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles west south west of the Cabo Verde islands.

The Met Service says some gradual development of this system is possible by midweek while it moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic.

Upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive for development later in the week when the system approaches the area.

According to the Met officials, there is a low (20%) chance of tropical cyclone development within the next 7 days for this wave.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa early this week.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be favourable for gradual development and it is likely that a tropical depression could form during the latter half of this week while the system moves generally westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

There is a medium (40%) chance of tropical cyclone development with this feature. The local Met Service says this information will be updated as necessary.

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