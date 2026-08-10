The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund has made it clear that organisations must be formally registered to receive funding.

This was confirmed by Project Officer for the Conservation Fund Audwin Andrews.

Mr. Andrews was speaking with the Agency For Public Information during a recently held Meet and Greet reception for media practitioners, in honor of a visiting delegation from the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund.

He explained that only registered organisations are eligible to access support from the Fund.

Mr. Andrews said the primary objective of the Fund is to assist Civil Society and Community groups which are engaged in environmental work.

He highlighted the Fund’s current focus on supporting the growth and sustainability of the sea moss industry.

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