Vincentians turned out in their numbers to support the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) matches held on Friday 7th, Saturday 8th, and Sunday 9th August at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Spectators enjoyed not only thrilling cricket action but also a celebration of local music, dance, and creativity, making the CPL matches a true festival of sports and culture.

During the event, NBC News spoke with the Minister of Culture, Hon Kaschaka Cupid, who highlighted the importance of showcasing Vincentian talent on such a large stage.

We hear more in today’s special report.

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