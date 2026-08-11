Ministry of Health steps up infection control at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital

The Ministry of Health has implemented a series of infection control measures at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, aimed at limiting the spread of a drug-resistant bacterium detected at the institution.

The Ministry disclosed in a release that it is closely monitoring four confirmed cases of the bacterium, through routine laboratory testing and anti-microbial resistance surveillance.

The tests identified four patients with wound infections caused by Carba-penem-Resistant Acine-tobacter bau-mannii (CRAB) carrying the New Delhi metallo-β-lactamase (NDM) resistance mechanism.

According to the Ministry, Acine-tobacter bau-mannii is a bacterium that can cause infections, particularly among people who are seriously ill or receiving treatment in hospital.

It said the detection of these cases does not mean that members of the general public are at immediate increased risk. This detection has triggered the Ministry’s response to further detect, contain and reduce the spread within the hospital setting.

The Ministry has implemented a series of infection control measures aimed at limiting the spread of the organism within the hospital.

Among them are enhanced infection prevention and control procedures, continued laboratory and environmental testing, ongoing anti-microbial resistance surveillance, contact tracing, review of possible epidemiological links between the cases, cleaning and sanitation of the hospital equipment and monitoring for additional cases.

The Ministry noted that antimicrobial resistance is a growing global public health concern, and that the detection of the cases demonstrates that the country’s surveillance systems are functioning as intended by identifying unusual patterns early and allowing public health officials to respond promptly.

The Ministry’s administrative team, together with the management and clinical staff at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, said they will continue to monitor the situation closely and implement all necessary measures to safeguard patients, healthcare workers and the public.

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