RSVG Police Force to issue Bursary Awards to Successful CPEA students this week

More than eighty students who were successful at the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment, will be presented with Bursary Awards this week compliments the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Eighty-two students who are preparing to enter Secondary School will be presented with awards during the ceremony.

The event will be held at the New Testament Church of God, Wilson Hill, from 10am on Thursday August 13.

It will be held in collaboration with the Police Co-operative Credit Union (PCCU), with the theme: Celebrating Achievements, Learning, Growing and Succeeding.

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