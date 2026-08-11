16th KCCU National Dance Festival officially launched at the Methodist Church Hall

The Department of Culture hosted an official launch on Monday, for the 16th KCCU National Dance Festival at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

The Department of Culture is co-ordinating the festival in collaboration with the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union KCCU.

Director of the Department of Culture, Maxine Browne says the Department is again pleased to provide the enabling environment for dancers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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