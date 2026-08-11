The Ministry of Education has outlined plans for the roll out of the new Digital OECS Harmonized Primary Curriculum (D-OHPC)

The curriculum was developed under the OECS Programme for Educational Advancement and Relevent Learning OECS PEARL program.

Speaking at a ceremony on Monday, Senior Education Officer responsible for Curriculum Development, Aldia Gumbs Dyer said Teachers will use the new school term to become acquainted with the new curriculum.

Mrs. Dyer also indicated that Teachers of Grades five and six will be involved in training sessions at the end of the academic year.

Chief Education Officer, Mavis Findlay-Joseph welcomed the roll out of the new Digital OECS Harmonized Primary Curriculum, noting that it will change the educational experience of students.

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