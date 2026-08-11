Five New US Peace Corps Volunteers sworn in begin serving communities in SVG
Five new Peace Corps Volunteers were recently sworn in to continue their service in communities throughout the Island.
The volunteers took the oath at a ceremony held at Frenches House, which was attended by Government Officials; Representatives from the Ministry of Education and other key stakeholders.
Program and Training Manager for Peace Corps Eastern Caribbean, Philcol Jeffers says the volunteers continue to play a meaningful role in strengthening the country’s education system through classroom support literacy development and community engagement.
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