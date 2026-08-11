Five new Peace Corps Volunteers were recently sworn in to continue their service in communities throughout the Island.

The volunteers took the oath at a ceremony held at Frenches House, which was attended by Government Officials; Representatives from the Ministry of Education and other key stakeholders.

Program and Training Manager for Peace Corps Eastern Caribbean, Philcol Jeffers says the volunteers continue to play a meaningful role in strengthening the country’s education system through classroom support literacy development and community engagement.

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