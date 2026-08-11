Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Tuesday 11th August,2026 Z Jack August 11, 2026 Share This Article: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Print (Opens in new window) Print The vital role of the nation’s indigenous peoples is being highlighted this week, during events hosted by the Department of Culture. Colvin Harry has more in today’s Special report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/INDIGENOUS-PEOPLES-WEEK-REPORT.mp3Like this:Like Loading…RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: NEMO Summer Programme moves to Kingstown with special focus on disaster preparednessNext: Five New US Peace Corps Volunteers sworn in begin serving communities in SVG Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Prime Minister Friday received with military honours during visit to ROC,Taiwan Z Jack August 11, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Ministry of Health steps up infection control at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Z Jack August 11, 2026 Latest News News & Sports RSVG Police Force to issue Bursary Awards to Successful CPEA students this week Z Jack August 11, 2026
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