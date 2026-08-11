Prime Minister Friday received with military honours during visit to ROC,Taiwan

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday is being formally received with military honours in the Republic of China, Taiwan, where he is leading a Vincentian delegation on a five-day official visit.

The visit marks 45 years of diplomatic relations between St. Vincent and the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Speaking at a Military Welcome ceremony, Prime Minister Friday said his Government is committed to strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Friday also pledged that his new administration is ready to usher in the next chapter in the two countries’ 45-year diplomatic relationship,

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