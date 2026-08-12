Eleven successful CPEA Students awarded scholarships and bursaries by SVG Nurses Association

Eleven students who were successful in the 2026 CPEA examinations have been awarded scholarships and bursaries from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Nurses Association.

Eight students received scholarships and three received bursaries, during the Annual CPEA Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Association on Wednesday July 29 at the Division of Nursing Education at Largo Height.

President of the Nurses Association, Sister Mellissa Stowe said the scholarship programme has seen growth since it was revitalized in 2021.

Sister Stowe pledged the Association’s continued commitment to creating opportunities for learning.

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