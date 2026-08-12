Steady progress is being made with the restoration work within the South Coast Marine Conservation Area in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The work is being carried out, through a collaborative effort of the Coral Land Ecosystem Advocacy & Restoration (CLEAR) Caribbean, the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) and the local Fisheries Department.

The activities focus on enhancing the resilience and ecological value of coral reefs inside the South Coast Marine Conservation Area (SCMCA) in St. Vincent and the Soufriere Marine Managed Area (SMMA) in Saint Lucia.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, Marine Biologist Falco Martin explained how the replanting process is carried out.

Mr. Martin also outlined the objective of the project.

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