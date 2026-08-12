St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins with countries across the globe in observing International Youth Day today.

The day was established by the United Nations, and is observed annually on August 12 to celebrate young people, amplify their voices, and address global youth-related challenges.

This year’s theme is: Different Contexts, Common Aspirations.

In a message to mark the day, Minister responsible for Youth, Hon Kaschaka Cupid, reflected on the significance of the theme.

Minister Cupid also confirmed that steps will be taken to revive the National Youth Council.

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